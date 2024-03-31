Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 8,503,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,387. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

