Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 11.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. 1,377,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

