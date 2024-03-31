Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 287,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,248. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.