Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 74,238 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,307,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

