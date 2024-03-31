Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.86. 459,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

