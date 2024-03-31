Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2043 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

