Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

