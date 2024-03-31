Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,923,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

