Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. 1,316,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

