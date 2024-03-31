Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. 14,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,551.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

