Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 14,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

