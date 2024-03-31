Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2019 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

