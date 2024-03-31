Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

