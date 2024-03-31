Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.60. 4,401,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,636,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,672,000 after buying an additional 380,665 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 61,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.