Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 21.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

