Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

