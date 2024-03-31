Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 498,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 447,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 60,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 291,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

