Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $91,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

