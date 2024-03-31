Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 5.6 %
Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,375.00%.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
