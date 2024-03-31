Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.3 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.