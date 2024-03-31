Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.3 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

