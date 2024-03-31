Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

