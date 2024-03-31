Verge (XVG) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $112.77 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.00895705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00146840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00180530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

