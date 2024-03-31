Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 6.6 %

Insider Activity

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,592 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 230,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.