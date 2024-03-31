Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

