Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.77.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.86.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.279661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

