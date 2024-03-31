Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $418.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $310.90 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

