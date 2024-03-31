Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Veru stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

