VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.99 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $93.99 million and $9,554.83 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,879,701 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,876,490.25940807. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.20202992 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9,465.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

