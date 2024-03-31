View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 29th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $1.15 on Friday. View has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in View by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in View during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in View by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

