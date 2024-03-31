Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Village Super Market worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VLGEA traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $575.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Village Super Market Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.