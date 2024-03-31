VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $264,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.97 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

