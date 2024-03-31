VirTra (VTSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

