Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Vista Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

VIST opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

About Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vista Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

