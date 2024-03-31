Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.
VIST opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
