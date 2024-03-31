Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of VHIBF stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.14. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.04.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

