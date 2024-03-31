Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Shares of VHIBF stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.14. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.04.
About Vitalhub
