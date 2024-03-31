VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VolitionRx Limited ( NYSE:VNRX Free Report ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

