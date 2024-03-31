VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
VolitionRx Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
