Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the February 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

IAE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.