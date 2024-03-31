Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 29th total of 228,500 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $25,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vroom by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Vroom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,848,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,290,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Trading Up 2.0 %

About Vroom

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Vroom has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $225.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26.

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

