Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $33.02 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Music Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.