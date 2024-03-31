Wedbush Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $5.60

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE GME opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 626.00 and a beta of -0.42. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GameStop by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

