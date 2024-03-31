Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

