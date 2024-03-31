Wells Fargo & Company Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $315.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $303.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $333.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

