Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Decreased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 6.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

WFC opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

