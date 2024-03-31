WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $2.23

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00003168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $816.54 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 954,920,229 coins and its circulating supply is 365,892,023 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 954,902,919.172315 with 365,869,194.7830038 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.15160398 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,057,578.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

