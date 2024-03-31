West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.92.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.91%.
Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
