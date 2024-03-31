West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.14. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.91%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.