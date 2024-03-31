Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

TFC stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

