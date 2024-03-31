Westhampton Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 2.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

CLX stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 243.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

