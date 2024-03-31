Westhampton Capital LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. WD-40 makes up approximately 2.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of WD-40 worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $253.31 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

