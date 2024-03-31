Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $833.70 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $806.48 and a 200 day moving average of $744.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

