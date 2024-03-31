Westhampton Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $410.74 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

