Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Report on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.